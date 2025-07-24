Home / India News / SC to hear plea on July 28 over end-of-life rules for BS-VI vehicles in NCR

A bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran agreed to hear the plea

Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on July 28 a plea questioning whether BS VI-compliant vehicles should have an end-of-life period. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on July 28 a plea questioning whether BS VI-compliant vehicles should have an end-of-life period of 15 years for petrol variants and 10 years for diesel variants in the National Capital Region.

A bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran agreed to hear the plea after a counsel mentioned it for urgent listing, saying the government cannot override the court's earlier directions on pollution control.

The government cannot alter the limits already set by the apex court for curbing vehicular emissions to check pollution in Delhi, the counsel said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

