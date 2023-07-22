Home / India News / Goa to ensure 100% renewable electricity supply by 2050: CM Sawant

Goa to ensure 100% renewable electricity supply by 2050: CM Sawant

He said Goa is on the path of optimally harnessing solar power and the state Solar Policy is focused on household generation of clean energy

Press Trust of India Panaji

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Goa will ensure 100 per cent renewable energy-based electricity supply to all the demand sectors by 2050 or even much earlier, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

The chief minister was speaking at the launch of Goa's clean energy roadmap 2050 during the ongoing G20 Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and 8th Mission Innovation (MI) Meeting.

Guided by Goa's Energy Vision, and following the Clean Energy Roadmap's analysis, Goa is certain that it will ensure 100 per cent renewable-based electricity supply to all demand sectors by 2050, or even much earlier, Sawant said.

He said Goa is on the path of optimally harnessing solar power and the state Solar Policy is focused on household generation of clean energy.

"We have already increased solar power generation sevenfold since 2019, the chief minister added.

Sawant said his government was committed to transforming Goa's tourism sector, making it among the first global green tourist hotspots.

A strategic roadmap for this is already in place, and we will soon introduce several renewable energy and energy efficiency interventions to decarbonize this nature-driven industry, he said.

The chief minister said other critical sectors, such as transport, industry, health, agriculture and fisheries, as well as food, are ready to implement a series of people-centric schemes, along with awareness drives and skilling programs to ensure faster adoption of clean technologies and sustainable practices.

He appealed to G20 countries to play a proactive role in making Goa's Clean Energy Roadmap a reality and an example for the world.

"Be it in the form of a pilot demonstration of clean energy technologies and practices, an innovative service delivery model, or a long-term strategic partnership, I assure you of all possible assistance from the government of Goa," Sawant added.

He said the clean energy roadmap of Goa aims to decarbonise all sectors of the economy by 2050.

We have also been able to identify high potential areas where the introduction of appropriate renewable energy technologies, energy and resource-efficient practices, backed by the appropriate policy and regulatory measures can yield the maximum environmental, economic, and social returns, the CM said.

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

