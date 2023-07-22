Home / India News / Uttarakhand: Three arrested for Chamoli electrocution incident killing 16

Uttarakhand: Three arrested for Chamoli electrocution incident killing 16

On Wednesday, 16 people were killed and 11 others were injured due to electrocution at the STP located on the banks of Alaknanda river

Press Trust of India Gopeshwar (U'Khand)
Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Police on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with the electrocution incident at a Namami Gange sewage treatment plant in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobal told a press conference here that engineer Hardevlal Arya, Mahendra Singh, lineman of the electricity department and Pawan Chamola, the local supervisor of the company operating the STP, have been arrested for gross negligence in the operation of electrical equipment at the plant.

Topics :Uttarakhand

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

