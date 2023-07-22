Home / India News / Garuda to tie up with Goa agri dept for promoting use of drone in farming

The official said that the Drone Yatra in Goa is specially tailored to empower farmers with knowledge about the latest advancements in precision agriculture

Press Trust of India Panaji

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 5:19 PM IST
Drone maker Garuda Aerospace will collaborate with Goa's Department of Agriculture to conduct a drone yatra, an initiative boosting the usage of drones in this sector.

The company in a statement said that the Goa Agriculture Department has invited them to collaborate in conducting the initiative of the Drone Yatra aiming to create awareness and promote the adoption of drone technology in agriculture.

"This collaboration signifies a joint commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology for the betterment of agricultural practices in the state. Through their innovative technology, farmers can now utilize Nano Urea spraying, maximizing efficiency, and productivity," the company said.

The official said that the Drone Yatra in Goa is specially tailored to empower farmers with knowledge about the latest advancements in precision agriculture.

"By utilising Nano Urea spraying through Kisan Drones, farmers can optimise the use of resources, minimise environmental impact, and ultimately increase their yield and income. The Drone Yatra will be conducted in 100 villages in the period of one month," the official said.

In 2022, Union Minister Anurag Thakur flagged off the Drone Yatra 2.0 marking a significant milestone for this ground-breaking project with an aim to cover 755 districts across India.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said that their mission is to empower farmers with cutting-edge technology that will drive sustainable agricultural practices and boost productivity by enhancing the lives of the farmers.

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

