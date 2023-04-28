Home / India News / Gold declines Rs 420 to Rs 59,980 per 10 grams; silver tumbles Rs 570

Gold declines Rs 420 to Rs 59,980 per 10 grams; silver tumbles Rs 570

Gold price declined Rs 420 to Rs 59,980 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Gold declines Rs 420 to Rs 59,980 per 10 grams; silver tumbles Rs 570

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold price declined Rs 420 to Rs 59,980 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had settled at Rs 60,400 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also tumbled Rs 570 to Rs 74,600 per kg.

"Domestic gold prices were trading lower on Friday, tracking overseas prices," Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,982 per ounce and USD 24.82 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold price traded lower in Asian trading hour on Friday as recovery continued in dollar after US PCE data rose more than estimated," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Also Read

Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg

Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg

Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800

Upside for Gold capped around Rs 52,570; Silver to test hurdle at Rs 60,800

Gold trading at Rs 50,950 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 58,100/kg

Conducting caste-based survey no crime, says Bihar CM to opposers

Contracts of 3,112 dengue breeding checking staff renewed: Delhi mayor

Need to rise above differences in order to strengthen country: Sharad Pawar

Govt making efforts to boost production, consumption of millet: Tomar

BJP, Cong seek EC ban on campaigning by leaders of other side in K'taka

Topics :Gold marketSilver

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story