Google Doodle celebrates Chandrayaan-3 landing on South Pole of the moon

Google released a doodle on Thursday to celebrate the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's South Pole.

The animated doodle shows the Vikram lander circling the moon and finally landing on its south pole. Rover Pragyan then comes out of the lander and starts exploring the lunar surface.

Search engine Google also created a page describing the journey of Chandrayaan-3 from its launch on July 14 to its landing on August 23.

"The moon's South Pole has been an area of heightened interest for space explorers as they suspected the existence of ice deposits located inside permanently shadowed craters. Chandrayaan-3 has now confirmed this prediction to be true! This ice offers the potential of critical resources for future astronauts such as air, water, and even hydrogen rocket fuel," Google wrote on the page.

The description further read that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota Range, Andhra Pradesh, India on July 14, 2023 and successfully touched down near the lunar South Pole region on August 23, 2023.

You'll catch us smiling every time we open the Google homepage today ☺

Here's celebrating the historic feat by @isro's #Chandrayaan3 and the first landing on the moon's south pole, with this #GoogleDoodle ???? — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 24, 2023

It added that moon landings are no easy feat.

"Previously, only the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union have completed soft landings on the moon — but no country has made it to the southern pole region before now," the description said.

The description concluded by congratulating the Chandrayaan-3 space mission.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

'India????????,

I reached my destination

and you too!'

: Chandrayaan-3



Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon ????!.



Congratulations, India????????!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

In a Thursday morning post on X (formerly called Twitter), ISRO said, "Chandrayaan-3 ROVER: Made in India Made for the MOON! The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander, and India took a walk on the moon."