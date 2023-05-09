Home / India News / Government cautions against electronic cigarette promotion at media events

Government cautions against electronic cigarette promotion at media events

The communication to media houses came after the health ministry flagged an instance where electronic cigarettes were apparently promoted at a business summit held in the city recently

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Government cautions against electronic cigarette promotion at media events

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 8:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre has cautioned media houses against promoting electronic cigarettes at events hosted by them.

The communication to media houses, digital publishers and OTT platforms came after the health ministry flagged an instance where electronic cigarettes were apparently promoted at a business summit held in the city recently.

"Such an action was in violation of Section 4 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019 which prohibits advertisements that directly or indirectly promote the use of electronic cigarettes," said the communication from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"The Print, Electronic and Digital Media entities are accordingly advised to ensure that the aforementioned statute is not contravened either by way of advertisement or any promotion or other campaigns," it said.

Also Read

Loneliness poses health risks as deadly as daily smoking: US surgeon

Australia follows India to ban vaping as it becomes an epidemic among teens

In a first, New Zealand imposes lifetime ban on youth buying cigarettes

Air India passenger handed over to cops for smoking in aircraft lavatory

Pandya, Suryakumar likely to gain promotion to Grade A of 2022-23: Report

PTC inks pact with Brookfield Renewables to purchase 100 MW solar power

Competition Commission gives nod to Edelweiss-Biocon Biologics deal

IIIPI forms committee to recommend measures for growth of IBC ecosystem

Stop feeding the dragon if you cannot tame it: Tibet PM tells India

Air India pilot union not keen on accepting revised compensation structure

Topics :e-cigarettesGovernment

First Published: May 09 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story