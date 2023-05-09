Air India pilot union not keen on accepting revised compensation structure

Members of Air India's two pilot unions held a joint meeting on Tuesday to discuss the airline's revised compensation structure, and a large section of them remained firm on their stance of not signing the new contracts, according to a source.

The airline has given more time till the end of this week for pilots to decide on signing the new contracts. The initial deadline for accepting the revised compensation structure ended on April 30.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and the Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) held a joint virtual meeting of their members to discuss the new service terms as well as the future course of action.

On April 17, the Tata Group-owned carrier came out with a revised compensation package and new service terms and conditions for pilots and cabin crew of Air India, Air India Express and AIX Connect.

The two unions had rejected the new service terms, saying they were unilateral, draconian and anti-labour.

"At the meeting on Tuesday, largely the view was that pilots should not sign the new service contract as certain provisions in the new contract remain questionable," the source privy to the discussions at the meeting said.

The meeting, which lasted for around two hours, also deliberated upon the additional window that Air India has provided for the pilots to reconsider their decision, the source added.

The decision to provide more time to pilots who are yet to sign the new contracts also comes days after Air India organised a town hall meeting with many pilots to discuss their concerns, another source said earlier on Tuesday.

There was no comment from Air India on extending the deadline.

"During the meeting, on the issue of extension of the window, the pilots were of the view that by bringing up the recruitment drive and participation of Go First pilots in the drive, the management was trying to create a fear psychosis among them," the source added.

The unions also claim that a little over 50 per cent of the pilots, including from Air India, Air India Express and AIX Connect, have accepted the new contract. These pilots include freshly recruited pilots as well as trainee contract and management pilots. Some pilots of the unions have also signed the new contract, according to a second source.

Together, the three airlines have around 2,600-2,700 pilots, the source added.

On April 28, Air India chief Campbell Wilson said that a majority of pilots have accepted the new compensation package offered last week.

ICPA represents pilots operating the narrow-body Airbus fleet while IPG has pilots who fly wide-body Boeing aircraft.