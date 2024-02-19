Govt aims for one neem tree for every 10 Indians to meet rising oil demand

The government plans to increase the number of highly beneficial neem trees in the country from the existing one tree for every 50 Indians to one tree for every 10 Indians to meet the rising demand from different sectors for neem oil.

Presently, India has around 18-20 million neem trees, of which around 40-45 per cent are in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu among others.

To achieve the target, the number of neem trees has to rise to almost 140 million.

“The exponential jump in neem tree coverage can be done through the distribution of quality seed material and also programmes such as ‘Vriksh Andolans’ (Tree Campaigns),” Dr A Arunachalam, Director of ICAR- Central Agroforestry Research Institute, Jhansi, told reporters.

He said the country needs to develop a collection pattern for neem seeds on the lines of Amul for milk to boost coverage.

Arunachalam was speaking on the sidelines of the World Neem Summit being held in the capital.

He also said that plans are being worked on to use neem trees as part of the Centre’s ambitious programme to reclaim a part of the 26 million hectares of identified wastelands in the country.

“Neem trees could be used extensively in this programme, for which we could get carbon credits as well,” Arunachalam said.

He said that the ICAR institute has so far collected 250 high-quality neem seeds from across the world, of which 170 have been graded into different categories. Of the 170 graded, 11 accessions have been identified which are of good quality and can and should be developed further.

“Already, India has 30-40 patents for neem-based products,” he said.

Dr BN Vyas, Director and Founder of the World Neem Organisation (WNO), said that an adult neem tree gives 15-20 kilograms of seeds on attaining maturity, which is 10-15 years. From one kilogram of neem seed, around 18-20 per cent of neem oil can be extracted, while this goes up to 45-50 per cent when extracted from neem kernel.

“The average price of neem seed presently is around Rs 150-180 per kg, while the oil is selling at around Rs 250-300 per kg,” Vyas said.

Arunachalam said that neem should be promoted extensively as studies have shown that the temperatures around a neem tree are around 3-5 degrees cooler than the surrounding area, which is ideal for being used as shade for livestock, etc.