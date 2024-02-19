Home / India News / Govt invested Rs 5 trn in 10 years to transform North East: DoNER minister

Govt invested Rs 5 trn in 10 years to transform North East: DoNER minister

"Already Rs 5 trillion has been invested by the government since 2014. While another Rs 11 trillion is underway for the region on developmental projects to improve infrastructure," BL Verma said

Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Union minister B L Verma on Monday said the central government has invested Rs 5 lakh crore in the North East since 2014, while Rs 11 lakh crore more will be pumped into the region for its all-round development.

This part of the country holds immense investment potential, said the Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Already Rs 5 lakh crore has been invested by the government since 2014. While another Rs 11 lakh crore is underway for the region on developmental projects to improve infrastructure," Verma told PTI on the sidelines of the North East Investors Summit.

FICCI was the industry partner for the summit.

"I had met business groups of this region in one-to-one meetings and they have given encouraging feedback about their interest in investing in the region in varied sectors and sought our support to expedite their projects. Both big and medium-sized corporations have interest," he said.

The interactions by the businessmen in Kolkata were focused on potential investments in small renewable energy projects, hospitality, electric vehicles, and agriculture.

Highlighting the development of the North East since 2014, Verma said, "We have seen massive infrastructural growth, with Rs 1 lakh crore currently being invested in road projects alone. The number of airports has jumped from 9 to 17, significantly improving accessibility."

Underlining the focus on rail connectivity, the minister emphasized the significance of the newly inaugurated route between Akhaura in Bangladesh and Agartala in Tripura.

"This is a major milestone for regional connectivity. There has also been a huge progress in waterways development for connectivity," he said.

Healthcare development also received attention, Verma said adding that an All India Institute of Medical Sciences has been operational in Guwahati.

"The North East now is no longer what it was in 2014. There has been a positive transformation in the region's social fabric, as nearly 9,000 armed militant group members have surrendered contributing to peace and stability," he said.

Also Read

ED files chargesheet in Mahadev betting case that surfaced in Chhattisgarh

Govt sanctions Rs 717 crore for development of five projects in Tripura

Centre committed to development of Northeast: Union Minister Virendra Kumar

Centre will give all help to Maha's cooperative sector: Minister Verma

Fog in North India causes flight delays, passengers express frustration

CBI arrests EPFO officer for demanding bribe of Rs 15 lakh from beneficiary

Rs 10 trn projects in UP: Urgent need to make farmers market-ready, says PM

Delhi HC dismisses PIL to remove online news article on RAW operations

Policy on progression of women army officers to be in place by Mar 31: Govt

Govt assisting, encouraging farmers to take agriculture on new path: PM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Northeast IndianortheastDoNER MinistryDoNER

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story