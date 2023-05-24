Home / India News / Govt aims to reduce logistics cost to 9% of GDP: Nitin Gadkari at CII event

Govt aims to reduce logistics cost to 9% of GDP: Nitin Gadkari at CII event

The government is going by certain estimates which suggest that logistics cost in India is in double digits

PTI
Govt aims to reduce logistics cost to 9% of GDP: Nitin Gadkari at CII event

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is working to bring down logistics cost to 9 per cent of GDP in the next three years from the current 14-16 per cent, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.
 
Speaking at an event organised by industry chamber CII, the Road, Transport and Highways Minister further said India's exports will increase when its logistics cost will come down to single digit. The government is going by certain estimates which suggest that logistics cost in India is in double digits.The government has rolled out a national logistics policy and PM Gati Shakti initiative to boost competitiveness of industry. 

Also Read

Threat calls to Gadkari: Nagpur cops take custody of suspected caller

Threat calls to Gadkari: Accused remanded in police custody till Apr 24

India all set to achieve $5 trillion economy target by FY25: Nitin Gadkari

Sri Lanka, Bangladesh keen to import ethanol from India: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari gets death threats, security tightened

BSNL 4G to go live in next 2 weeks, 5G by December: Ashwini Vaishnaw

More than 26,000 pilgrims visit Kedarnath by helicopter in one month

Delhi mulls revision of user charge for services to augment non-tax revenue

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

Only a resident can become a civil defence volunteer, says Delhi HC

Topics :Nitin GadkariMinistry of Road Transport and Highways

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story