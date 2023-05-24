More than 26,000 pilgrims visit Kedarnath by helicopter in one month

More than 26,000 pilgrims visited Kedarnath by helicopter within a month of the Himalayan temple opening its doors for devotees as part of the annual Char Dham Yatra.

Kedarnath opened for pilgrims on April 25.

According to a release issued by the Rudraprayag district administration on Wednesday, 26,564 pilgrims reached Kedarnath by air till May 23.

Seven helicopter companies are providing air services to the pilgrims from Guptkashi, Phata and Shersi in the district, Nodal Officer for Heli Services Rahul Choubey said.

Helicopter services are being provided by Trans Bharat and Aryan from Guptkashi, Pawan Hans, Global Victra and Thambi from Phata and Himalayan and Aero Heli from Shersi, he said.

Till Tuesday (May 23), 4.75 lakh devotees have visited Kedarnath since the temple doors opened.