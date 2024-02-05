Home / India News / Govt collects Rs 600 crore penalty for delay in PAN-Aadhaar linking

Govt collects Rs 600 crore penalty for delay in PAN-Aadhaar linking

"Number of PANs not linked with Aadhaar, excluding exempted categories, is 11.48 crore as on January 29, 2024," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha

The last date for linking PAN with biometric Aadhaar was June 30, 2023
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government has collected over Rs 600 crore as penalty for delay in linking PAN with Aadhaar, and about 11.48 crore Permanent Account Numbers are still not linked with biometric identity, Parliament was informed on Monday.

"Number of PANs not linked with Aadhaar, excluding exempted categories, is 11.48 crore as on January 29, 2024," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

To a question regarding the details of government earning through late penalty of Rs 1,000 from the persons who have not linked their PAN and Aadhaar after the last date of June 30, 2023, Chaudhary said "the total collection of fee from persons who have not linked their PAN with Aadhaar is Rs 601.97 crore from July 1, 2023 to January 31,2024".

The last date for linking PAN with biometric Aadhaar was June 30, 2023.

The Income Tax department had said the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar shall become inoperative from July 1, 2023 and no refunds would be made against such PANs. Also, TDS and TCS shall be deducted/collected at higher rate.

The PAN can be made operative again by paying a late fee of Rs 1,000.

Also Read

Aadhaar data on sale: A step-by-step guide to locking your biometric data

Masked Aadhaar explained: How to hide your Aadhaar number for more security

Aadhaar card update: UIDAI extends last date for free update; details here

Scared of scamsters? Know how to lock your Aadhaar biometrics here

Aadhaar data of 815 million on sale on the dark web, says report

Elections 2024: EC instructs parties not to involve children in campaigns

West Bengal village e-waste fair gives new life to electronic scrap

5 of 14 rail projects taken up to boost coal evacuation, commissioned: Govt

UP Budget: Rs 195 cr for sports, 50 international trainers to be hired

Excise policy: SC defers hearing on Sanjay Singh's plea against his arrest

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AadhaarPANParliament

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story