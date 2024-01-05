Home / India News / Govt determined to connect holy city of Ayodhya with world: PM Modi

Govt determined to connect holy city of Ayodhya with world: PM Modi

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, the proposal to name Ayodhya airport as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham', was approved

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval to the proposal to name Ayodhya airport as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham', asserting that his government is determined to connect the holy city of Lord Ram with the whole world.

He said the move was a tribute to Maharishi Valmiki.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, the proposal to name Ayodhya airport as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham', was approved. Besides, it was also decided to declare the airport as an international airport.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Our government is determined to connect the holy city of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya, with the whole world. In this regard, along with declaring the airport as an international airport, the proposal to name it 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham' has been approved."

"This step is a respectful tribute to Maharishi Valmiki ji on behalf of our family members across the country," the prime minister said.

Modi also highlighted the government approval to 'PRITHvi VIgyan' scheme. The programme is an overarching initiative that would give it the flexibility to pursue research and use funds allocated to five different sub-schemes related to earth sciences over a five-year period.

"Today, the Union Cabinet has approved the transformative 'PRITHvi VIgyan (PRITHVI)' scheme. This initiative marks a significant stride in our journey towards advanced earth system sciences. It covers critical areas such as climate research, ocean services, polar science, seismology and more."

"Our commitment is not just to enhance understanding of the Earth System, but to translate this knowledge into practical applications for societal, environmental, and economic benefits. This scheme will strengthen India's capabilities in predicting and managing natural disasters, thereby safeguarding lives and property," the prime minister said.

Also Read

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Why the temple will be consecrated on January 22

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

How Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for rise of spiritual tourism in Ayodhya

Aarti at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Here's how you can book entry passes

Ram Darbar, Sita Koop: Ayodhya Trust shares features of Ram temple

PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 10

SC to consider listing PILs challenging promise of pre-poll freebies

India reports 12 Covid-19 deaths, active cases remain above 4,000

Govt to revamp tunnel construction SOPs to prevent Silkyara like mishaps

Eighth round of commercial coal mines auction received great response: Govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiAyodhya caseIndia Prime MinisterRam templeAyodhyaCentre

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story