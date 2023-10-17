Govt earns Rs 117 crore from scrap disposal during cleanliness campaign

An impressive revenue of over Rs 117 crore has been earned by the Centre from scrap disposal during the ongoing cleanliness campaign, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

In addition, office space measuring 32.54 lakh square feet have been cleared and made available for use after clearing the junk, he said.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, commended the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), being the nodal agency, while reviewing the progress at the end of the first two weeks of special campaign 3.0 here.

He appreciated the progress achieved in minimising pendency and institutionalising swachhata in the period of October 2-14, 2023, during the campaign that is being implemented in all government offices across the country.

"The government has earned an impressive revenue of more than Rs 117 crore in the first two weeks of the ongoing swachhata special campaign 3.0, just by disposing of scrap," the minister said.

He said massive participation is being witnessed across ministries/departments and their field/outstation offices. Singh reiterated the focus of the campaign is to cover offices with a public interface.

He urged ministries/departments to adopt a saturation approach in the implementation of the campaign to cover all outstation offices/defence establishments and public sector undertakings in all parts of the country.

The special campaign 3.0, in its second week, has been holistic in size and scale and witnessed widespread participation from offices across the country.

More than 1.47 lakh sites have been covered and 32.54 lakh square feet of space has been freed, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The efforts of thousands of officials and citizens have created a mass movement for swachhata in government offices.

The special campaign 3.0 has been reviewed by cabinet ministers, ministers of state and secretaries to the government of India providing leadership and guidance in implementation, it added.

"Field visits to central government offices in Mumbai Western Naval Command HQ, Textile Commissioner office, Additional DGFT office, GPO Mumbai, CSMT Mumbai railway station were undertaken by Secretary DARPG V Srinivas on 12th October 2023," the statement said.

The progress of special campaign 3.0 is monitored on a dedicated portal (https:cdpm.nic.in/) on a daily basis.

"Regular review meetings are held under the chairmanship of Secretary, DARPG with nodal officers to review the progress of the campaign," it added.

Up to the second week of special campaign 3.0 from October 2-14, 17,92,630 records management files (physical files + e-files) were reviewed; 32.54 lakh sq ft space was freed and Rs 117.33 crore of revenue was earned, according to the statement.

The special campaign 3.0 will conclude on October 31, with the beginning of the evaluation phase in the first week of November, it added.