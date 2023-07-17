Home / India News / Govt eases norms to avail benefits under advance authorisation scheme

Govt eases norms to avail benefits under advance authorisation scheme

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) implements this scheme under the Foreign Trade Policy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
These norms can be used by any exporter without approaching the norms committee, it added.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday simplified norms for exporters to avail benefits of an advance authorisation scheme under which free imports of input materials are allowed.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) implements this scheme under the Foreign Trade Policy.

The eligibility of inputs is determined by sector-specific norms committees based on input-output norms.

To make the norms fixation process more efficient, the DGFT said that it has created a user-friendly and searchable database of ad-hoc norms fixed in the previous years.

These norms can be used by any exporter without approaching the norms committee, it added.

The database is hosted on the DGFT website (https://dgft.gov.in) and allows users to search using export or import item descriptions, technical characteristics, or Indian tariff classification codes.

"This trade facilitation measure simplifies the advance authorisation and norms fixation process, resulting in shorter turnaround times for exporters, improved ease of doing business, and reduced compliance burden," it added.

Explaining the process, the directorate stated that to access the database, an exporter or public can visit the DGFT website and if an ad-hoc norm matches the item description, the applicant can apply for the scheme under the 'No-Norm Repeat' basis.

This option, it said, allows users to obtain an advance authorisation without approaching the committee again, reducing the workload and enabling faster processing.

The commerce ministry is taking a series of measures to promote ease of doing business for exporters, which are hit by global demand slowdown and war between Russia and Ukraine.

India's exports contracted by 22 per cent, the steepest decline in the last three years, to USD 32.97 billion in June on account of global demand slowdown, especially in the Western markets like the US and Europe.

Also Read

Why Europe can't give weapons to Ukraine quickly even after 1.5 yrs of war

Ukraine needs more than a $30 billion arsenal for counterstrike on Russia

Putin admits Russia's shortcomings as Ukraine presses counteroffensive

Fire erupts at Crimea oil depot as hit by Ukraine's drone: Russian official

Biden set for critical talks on Ukraine this week with Frederiksen, Sunak

SC seeks EC reply in 3 weeks on NGO's plea for cross verification of EVMs

India saw significant decline in multidimensional poverty in 5 years: NITI

135 mn Indians move out of multidimensional poverty in 5 years: NITI Aayog

India has been agent of change, not of status quo: Kant on G-20 presidency

Jal Shakti dept suffers Rs 1,411 cr loss due to floods: Himchal Dy CM

Topics :exportersDGFTDGFT rulesForeign trade policy

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story