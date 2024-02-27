Govt extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir, for five years

The government on Tuesday extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir, for five more years for continuing activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

He also said that anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures.

"Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five years," he wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said the organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

The outfit was first declared an 'Unlawful Association' on 28 February 2019.