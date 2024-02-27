Home / India News / Mobile internet services suspended in some parts of Haryana's Ambala

The fresh decision came two days after the mobile internet and bulk SMS were restored in seven districts, including Ambala

The services were suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa on February 11 and the suspension was extended on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21 and 23
Press Trust of India Chandigarh

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 7:49 PM IST
The Haryana government on Tuesday announced that mobile internet services and bulk SMS will remain suspended at certain places in Ambala district from February 28 to February 29 in view of the ongoing farmers' "Delhi Chalo" agitation.

The fresh decision came two days after the mobile internet and bulk SMS were restored in seven districts, including Ambala.

According to Tuesday's decision, the services will remain suspended in the jurisdiction of Sadar Ambala, Panjokhera and Naggal police stations in Ambala.

It shall remain in force from February 28 (00.01 hrs) to February 29 (23:59 hrs), according to the order.

The decision was taken following a request received from the Ambala deputy commissioner on February 26 in view of the farmers' protest.

"Whereas there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Ambala on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours," according to the order.

Earlier, mobile internet services were restored in seven districts on Sunday.

The services were suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa on February 11 and the suspension was extended on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21 and 23.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre to accept their demands, including a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver.

Protesting farmers from Punjab taking part in the march have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points of the state's border with Haryana.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

