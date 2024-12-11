Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Light regulations will enable innovative radio content: I-B Secretary Jaju

Jaju said technology adoption, even in far-flung areas must happen while developing an ecosystem to facilitate deployment of digital radio broadcasting in India

Jaju said India stood at the threshold of a new era brimming with possibilities and opportunities in broadcasting. (File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 10:16 PM IST
Government is committed to advancing digital radio technology and its integration into the media ecosystem in the country, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) Secretary Sanjay Jaju said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference organised by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), in collaboration with the Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), Jaju said the government favoured light touch regulation which would enable innovative content creation in the country.

"Light touch regulations will enable innovative content creation and deeper listener engagement, empowering India's creators. Radio derives its strength from localised content choice embracing diverse community interests and cultural preferences," he said.

Jaju said technology adoption, even in far-flung areas must happen while developing an ecosystem to facilitate deployment of digital radio broadcasting in India.

"As part of our efforts, we are set to roll out digital FM radio broadcasting in 13 metros and major cities in the coming months, marking a significant step forward," he said.

Jaju said India stood at the threshold of a new era brimming with possibilities and opportunities in broadcasting.

The government in September released a consultation paper to help formulate a policy for the private digital radio broadcasters in the country.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the move is to bring all the stakeholders --? radio broadcasters, transmission equipment manufacturers, and digital radio receiver manufacturers --? on one platform.

Jaju said emerging 'creator's economy' was pivotal for enhancing India's soft power.

Highlighting the significance of digital radio, Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, stressed on the need to adopt a technology which is proven and can go across various product segments. It will enhance the efficiency of the existing radio operators without disruption, Mohindroo said.

"With India's rich cultural landscape, the digital radio technology offers unparalleled opportunities for innovation, multilingual content, and varied genres tailored to India's diverse demography," he said.

Uday Chawla, Secretary General, AROI, said developing an advanced ecosystem, supported by technologies like HD Radio, strengthened India's vision as a global manufacturing hub for digitally-enabled devices, boosting exports, especially in markets like the Americas.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

