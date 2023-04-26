Home / India News / Govt has taken several steps to ease intellectual property rights process

Govt has taken several steps to ease intellectual property rights process

Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary in Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) also said innovation helps in promoting growth of a country

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
The government has taken several steps for filing of applications and reducing the pendency related to intellectual property rights (IPRs), a senior official said on Wednesday.

Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary in Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) also said innovation helps in promoting growth of a country.

She urged the industry to fund the girl child for their education and higher studies and to go for Phd in other countries like Japan, Korea, the US and the UK.

She also called for increasing collaboration between academia and industry to promote innovation.

"The government has taken several steps to reduce pendency of IPR applications. Online processes have been introduced," Dawra said here at CII's convention on IPR.

Topics :Intellectual Property RightGovernmentDPIIT

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

