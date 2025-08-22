Govt hikes registration renewal fee of motor vehicles older than 20 years

The transport ministry has raised the registration renewal fee for motor vehicles older than 20 years to discourage people from keeping them.
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), in a notification, announced that the renewal fee for light motor vehicles (LMVs) older than 20 years has been doubled to ₹10,000 from ₹5,000.
According to the notification, for motorcycles older than 20 years, the renewal fee will rise from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000. For three-wheelers and quadricycles, the renewal cost will increase from ₹3,500 to ₹5,000.
In case of imported two- or three-wheelers, the cost of the renewal of the certificate of registration will be ₹20,000, while for imported vehicles with four or more wheels, it will be ₹80,000.
The draft amendment was issued in February and finalised on August 21.
The ministry, in October 2021, increased the registration and renewal fee for motorcycles, three-wheelers and cars.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court ordered authorities not to take coercive action against the owners of diesel vehicles that are more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR.
The decision came after the Delhi government urged the court to consider the actual usage of vehicles rather than just their manufacturing year while implementing the end-of-life vehicle policy.
