RWAs call SC order on stray dog feeding points impractical, hard to follow

The Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the national capital on Friday expressed concern over the Supreme Court's directive to set up designated feeding points for stray dogs in every locality, calling the move "impractical and difficult to implement".

The apex court on Friday modified its August 11 order that prohibited the release of captured stray dogs from shelters in Delhi-NCR.

A special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath clarified that the dogs can now be sterilised, vaccinated and released back into the same area. However, the order will not apply to dogs infected with rabies or those displaying aggressive behaviour.

The top court also ruled that feeding of stray dogs will not be permitted on streets, as it directed the municipal authorities of Delhi-NCR to create dedicated feeding points for the purpose. The RWAs claimed that such feeding points may create disturbances in the residential colonies. "Residents will strongly object to setting up of feeding spots near their houses, as such places could attract dozens of dogs at one time, leading to chaos," Sanjay Gandhi, general secretary of the United Residents of Delhi (URD), an umbrella body of RWAs, said. Gandhi said that they have for long demanded that dangerous and biting dogs be removed from the residential areas.

"While the court has addressed this concern, our fear is that children and elderly will continue to remain vulnerable until proper mechanisms are put in place," he said. Gandhi added that the RWAs will now encourage the residents to use the '311' app of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to register complaints along with photos and videos of such incidents. Atul Goyal, president of the United Resident Joint Action (URJA), another umbrella body representing 2,500 RWAs, said the court order was not unexpected. "It is the role of the MCD, and not the RWAs, to identify the feeding points. If such places are earmarked inside the colonies, locals are bound to oppose them," Goyal said.

Echoing similar concerns, B S Vohra, president of the East Delhi RWA Federation, termed both the earlier and the revised order "not practical". "Can you imagine so many dogs gathering at one place to eat? They will end up fighting among themselves," he said, adding that little is likely to change on the ground. The RWAs also demanded a toll-free number for registering complaints directly with the municipal authorities. They said the issue is far from settled as the court has passed only an interim order, and a fresh hearing is expected in the next eight weeks when the RWAs hope to present their concerns on the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.