Lord Swraj Paul: The peer who changed India Inc's governance debate

No Indian-origin businessman in the United Kingdom (UK) became as much a part of the British establishment while remaining deeply engaged in Indian industry as Lord Swraj Paul.

He moved to London in 1966 to seek treatment for his daughter Ambika, who was suffering from leukaemia. Ambika survived only a year, leaving him distraught. In his own words, “sanyas was all I could do”. But after months of idleness and counselling from family and friends, he returned to work — a decision that led to the creation of Caparo Industries, with a strong presence in the United States (US) and India.

ALSO READ: Swraj Paul's later-career expansion: Caparo's N America bet after crises An alumnus of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Paul launched his first venture in the UK with a bank loan of 5,000 pounds (repeat, 5,000 pounds). As Britain’s steel and engineering industry declined at the start of the millennium, he had to surrender all UK units to the administrator. Freed of that burden, Caparo turned its focus to India, while also expanding in the US into real estate and hotels. Paul, the richest member of the UK Parliament, had an estimated net worth of over 2 billion pounds.

One of the last celebrated industrialists of his generation, Paul took a keen interest in politics as a long-time member of the Labour Party. His friends included Michael Foot, Neil Kinnock, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. Yet, this alignment did not prevent Conservative Prime Minister John Major from recommending him to Queen Elizabeth for appointment as a life peer in 1996. ALSO READ: 'Make the rules open': Lord Swraj Paul's long campaign for transparent FDI In his maiden speech in the House of Lords that year, Paul said his “presence among your Lordships signifies the reconciliation and friendship between the land of my birth and the country which is my home”. The underlying spirit in which Britain and India now relate to each other is a model for the world”. In fact, in his condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Swraj’s “work to strengthen India’s ties with the UK will always be remembered”.

The UK government appointed Lord Swraj Paul as co-chairman of Indo-British Roundtable from 2000 to 2005 (K C Pant, the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission was co-chair from the Indian side) and, in that capacity, his role in improving the dialogue on economic and political issues between the two countries was significant. As an ambassador for British business (1998-2010), Swraj made several visits to India to promote two-way trade and investments. Beyond business and politics, Paul was passionate about education. He served as chancellor of the University of Wolverhampton (1998 until his passing), Thames Valley University (1998–2005), and the University of Westminster (2006–14). He encouraged greater enrolment of students from developing countries, including India, and shared Amartya Sen’s conviction that India’s demographic dividend would only be realised with investment in education and health.