Govt holds all-party meet on Manipur to discuss current situation

Leaders of different political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties and others, are taking part in the meeting

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
An all-party meeting, convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, began here on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

Leaders of different political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties and others, are taking part in the meeting.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Shah had visited the state for four days last month and met a cross section of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the northeastern state.

Opposition parties have been criticising the government for its handling of the situation as violence has not stopped even after 50 days.

Topics :Amit ShahManipurviolence

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

