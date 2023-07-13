Home / India News / Govt lists Bills on Delhi ordinance, data protection for Monsoon Session

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 20 and will continue till August 11

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
The government on Thursday listed bills on personal data protection, to amend forest conservation laws and on the contentious ordinance on Delhi services for the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning next week.

A bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat listed 21 bills for the Monsoon Session, including a draft legislation to check film piracy, introduce age-based categories for censor certification and to set up the National Research Foundation.

Also listed for consideration and passage during the session were the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, among others.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 20 and will continue till August 11.

Topics :Monsoon session of ParliamentDelhidata protection laws

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

