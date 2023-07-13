Home / India News / 1.2mn houses constructed in Assam under PMAY-G in last 7 years: Himanta

1.2mn houses constructed in Assam under PMAY-G in last 7 years: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that 1.2 million houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen) have been constructed in the state in the last seven years

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that 12 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen) have been constructed in the state in the last seven years.

He claimed that of the 12 lakh houses constructed during the BJP rule in the state, 8.39 lakh have been built in the last two years during his tenure as the chief minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set the target of constructing 19.10 lakh houses till 2024, and of those, 12.43 lakh have been constructed, Sarma said at a function of the 'Griha Pravesh' programme for three lakh beneficiaries.

"The state government has been taking all measures to give shape to the prime minister's vision of ensuring housing for all by 2024 and is implementing the provisions of PMAY (Grameen) in letter and spirit," he said.

In the last three months, 3.06 lakh houses under PMAY-G have been completed, he said.

The beneficiaries are being provided with an amount of Rs 1.30 lakh each in three installments in direct bank transfer as per provisions of the scheme.

"We have set the target of completing houses for another 6.6 lakh families by February next year. Once these houses are completed, another one lakh houses will be constructed annually under the the Chief Minister's Awas Yojana," Sarma said.

The total expenditure incurred by both the central and state governments for constructing the houses was Rs 14,550 crore.

Also Read

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Govt boosts PMAY budget while previous targets only partially met

Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know

Youth Cong chief files appeal in Gauhati HC to quash Dutta's complaint

No information when delimitation will be over, says Assam CM Himanta Sarma

G20 Sherpas focusing on sustainable growth, not on contentious issue: Kant

PM Modi meets French Senate President Gerard Larcher in Paris during visit

Water levels in reservoirs in west, south India less than last year

Chandrayaan-3: One more step for India's space mission, giant leap for L&T

Russia-Ukraine war not the elephant in the room: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

Topics :Himanta Biswa SarmaAssamPMAY-G

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story