Home / India News / Govt makes draft rules to incentivise voluntary environmental actions

Govt makes draft rules to incentivise voluntary environmental actions

The 'Green Credit' programme also envisages to create a mass movement around environment positive actions and realise the vision of "Mission LiFE" through pro-planet people and entities

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 5:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has come out with the draft Green Credit Programme Implementation Rules 2023 for incentivising voluntary environmental actions of various stakeholders.

According to a notification issued by the Environment Ministry, the Green Credit programme encourages private sector industries and companies as well as other entities to meet their existing obligations, stemming from other legal frameworks, by taking actions which are able to converge with activities relevant for generating or buying Green Credits.

The main objectives of the Green Credit Programme are to create a market based mechanism for providing incentives in the form of Green Credits to individuals, farmer producer organisations, cooperatives, forestry enterprises, sustainable agriculture enterprises, urban and rural local bodies, private sectors, industries and organisations for environment positive actions.

The programme also envisages to create a mass movement around environment positive actions and realise the vision of "Mission LiFE" through pro-planet people and entities.

"A phased and iterative approach for implementation of the programme will be adopted. In the initial (phase) two to three activities from the sectors...will be considered for designing and piloting the programme and then more activities will be added from the selected sectors in subsequent phases," the notification read.

Green Credits will arise from a range of sectors and entities, ranging from small-scale ones such as individuals, farmer producer organisations, cooperatives, forestry enterprises and sustainable agriculture enterprises to those being developed at the level of urban and rural local bodies, private sectors, industries and organisations, the notification said.

Green Credits will be tradable outcomes and will act as incentives. In the beginning, Green Credits will be made available to individual and entities, engaged in selected activities and who undertake environmental interventions. These Green Credits will be made available for trading on a domestic market platform.

Also Read

Women-run farmer producer organisations make inroads into may sectors

Panel on digital competition law likely to finalise report by May-end

World Environment Day 2023: A global call to action for sustainable future

World environment day 2023: History, Theme, Importance, Celebration

Better markets needed too to scale up organic farming: CSE report

Another bridge washed away in Bihar, 3rd such collapse in less than a month

AIMPLB members huddle to finalise draft opposing UCC to submit to law panel

Divyang artisans, entrepreneurs to showcase products at 'Divya Kala Mela'

Statistics Day: What it is and why is it celebrated in India on June 29?

Diversity drive: How LGBTQIA++ struggles for pride of place in India Inc

Topics :Climate Changeenvironment cessCentre

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story