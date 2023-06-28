Diversity drive: How LGBTQIA++ struggles for pride of place in India Inc

Matters were made worse when years later, his father died in an accident, leaving Sharma and his younger sibling behind. Unable to cope with the loss and mounting financial responsibilities, Sharma started applying for jobs only to face rejections from some of the biggest BPO companies because of his transman identity.

When Mohul Sharma, 25, was 10 years old, he was bullied, teased, and slapped by his teachers, peers, and family members for being “different”. Megha, as he was called then, felt trapped in his own body.