Govt may tweak textile PLI scheme to attract more private players

After a lukewarm response from private players, the government is set to make the production-linked (PLI) scheme for textiles more attractive by offering more flexibility under the scheme, which will in turn draw investments and bolster manufacturing in the labour-intensive sector.

Towards this, the textiles ministry has sought the Cabinet’s approval to add more product lines under the scheme. The scheme was launched two years ago to boost domestic manufacturing of man-made fabric (MMF) garments and technical textiles, with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,683 crore.

MMFs include viscose, polyester, and acrylic, which are made from chemicals. Exporters believe that MMF apparels currently account for a fifth of India’s overall apparel exports. Technical textiles, on the other hand, are a new age textile that can be used for the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, airbags, bulletproof vests, and can also be used in sectors such as aviation, defence, and infrastructure.

“A cabinet note has been circulated to get approval for giving more flexibility in the scheme by extending the HSN codes of the man-made fabrics to cover as many categories as possible,” a person aware of the matter told Business Standard.

The official further said that the reason for the decision to offer the proposed flexibility in HSN codes is because the textile industry is dynamic, and fashion and demand for the fabrics keep changing. Hence, it's not prudent to limit the incentives to a select few textile categories.

“In the past, there were some errors while fixing the codes, leading to confusion between artificial and natural fibres. To this effect, we got feedback from the industry players,” the person said, adding that the government hopes for more applications and investment proposals if the changes are made.

The textiles ministry first released the guidelines of the scheme in December 2021. The government had received 64 applications with commitments worth approximately only Rs 6,000 crore. A year later, around 7-8 players are backing out as they are not keen on making investments in either MMFs or technical textiles due to adverse export markets and lack of expertise. Earlier this month, the textile ministry decided to extend the date of inviting fresh applications under the scheme up to December 31.

PLI 2.0

The government is also in the process of seeking cabinet approval for another iteration of the PLI scheme for the textile sector, with a focus on the apparels segment. The second edition of the PLI scheme will have special emphasis on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as the investment limits will be lowered to Rs 50 crore and Rs 25 crore under parts 1 and 2, respectively.

“The focus of PLI 1 was man-made fibres, while PLI 2.0 will be fibre neutral as it will be for both natural and synthetic. While it's good that we focused on MMFs under the earlier version, we also don't want to lose ground in our traditional market, which is majorly cotton-based,” the person cited above said.

The PLI 2.0 will be funded by the money that has remained unutilised in the first phase, which amounts to nearly Rs 4,000 crore.