Diwali PM2.5 levels in Delhi rose by 45% compared to 2022: Report

The city recorded a 24-hour average PM2.5 concentration of 314 micrograms per cubic meter, compared to 217 micrograms per cubic meter last year and 607 micrograms per cubic meter in 2021

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi recorded a jump in pollution levels and a smoky haze returned on Monday morning after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers on Diwali night

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
The concentration of fine, lung-damaging particulate matters PM2.5 and PM10 increased by 45 percent and 33 percent respectively on Diwali compared to last year, according to an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The pollution control body also said nearly all air quality monitoring stations in the national capital recorded an increase in pollution levels on Diwali day compared to the previous year.

Delhi's 24-hour average PM10 concentration on Diwali (Sunday) stood at 430 micrograms per cubic meter, an increase from 322 micrograms per cubic meter last year, and 748 micrograms per cubic meter in 2021, the DPCC report showed.

The city recorded a 24-hour average PM2.5 concentration of 314 micrograms per cubic meter, compared to 217 micrograms per cubic meter last year and 607 micrograms per cubic meter in 2021.

The DPCC data revealed that, except for Alipur, Patparganj, Najafgarh, Karni Singh Shooting Range, and Okhla, all stations (total 24) observed an increase in the concentration of PM10 in 2023 compared to 2022.

It showed that all stations, with the exception of those at Sri Aurobindo Marg, Vivek Vihar, and Karni Singh Shooting Range, witnessed an increase in the concentration of PM2.5.

The DPCC said that all gaseous pollutants, including ammonia, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, and benzene, were found to be within the prescribed standards.

Delhi recorded a jump in pollution levels and a smoky haze returned on Monday morning after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers on Diwali night.

Topics :Diwali impactDelhi air quality

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

