Govt must give justice to India's daughters: Mayawati on wrestler's protest

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers and urged the Centre to come forward to "provide justice to India's daughters"

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers and urged the Centre to come forward to "provide justice to India's daughters".

"India's daughters, who have brought glory to the nation in the field of wrestling, are forced to agitate demanding action against the Wrestling Federation of India chief over serious charges of sexual harassment. The central government must come forward to provide justice to these daughters," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The country's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh Phogat, have been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh, one of which relates to allegations by a minor grappler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while the other is related to sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

Singh, a BJP MP, has rejected the allegations and offered to undergo narco analysis and polygraph tests provided the protesting wrestlers also submit to the same.

Topics :MayawatiWoman wrestler

First Published: May 29 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

