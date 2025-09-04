Home / India News / Govt plans Bharat NCAP-style safety standards for e-rickshaws: Gadkari

Govt plans Bharat NCAP-style safety standards for e-rickshaws: Gadkari

In 2023, Gadkari launched the Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), which is aimed at improving road safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari
Addressing the 7th Edition of FICCI Road Safety Awards and Symposium, the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways said road safety is an important issue for the government. Nearly five lakh road accidents occur in the country annually, claiming 180
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government is mulling safety standards for e-rickshaws on the lines of Bharat NCAP to enhance road safety measures, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Addressing the 7th Edition of FICCI Road Safety Awards and Symposium, the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways said road safety is an important issue for the government. Nearly five lakh road accidents occur in the country annually, claiming 180K lives.

Of 180K deaths, around 66.4 per cent of people belong to the age group of 18 to 45 years, Gadkari said, stressing awareness towards following traffic rules and assisting accident victims in hospitalisation.

"We are also bringing in Bharat NCAP-like standards for e-rickshaws as these are in huge numbers (across the country). We are assessing how we can improve safety in this," he said.

In 2023, Gadkari launched the Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), which is aimed at improving road safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes.

Speaking further on road mishaps, he said around 30,000 deaths happen just because of non-usage of helmets, while 16,000 deaths occur due to non-use of seat belts.

Around 3 per cent of the GDP is lost due to road accidents, he added.

The minister also said safety audits have been conducted across various locations in the country to find the cause of the accidents.

"Road accident is a social problem. I accept that the success we got in other areas, we could not get here (road accidents)."  He urged the public to take accident victims to hospitals immediately as early treatment can help save around 50,000 lives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Industry must pass on GST benefits to consumers, says Piyush Goyal

AI no longer futuristic concept, but central pillar: CII-Protiviti report

Jammu floods: 200 families rescued from flood-hit areas of Srinagar

Kuki-Zo groups sign peace pact with govt, agree to uphold Manipur's unity

DRDO transfers three advanced materials technologies to industry partners

Topics :Nitin GadkariE-rickshawsindian government

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story