AI no longer futuristic concept, but central pillar: CII-Protiviti report

For India, AI is not merely a technology shift but a national priority to enhance competitiveness, inclusive growth, and long-term resilience, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said

By incorporating intelligence into risk assessment, compliance functions, fraud detection, and customer engagement, financial institutions are achieving precision and flexibility in a sector where reliability is paramount, the report said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has moved beyond being a futuristic concept to become a central pillar of modern business transformation, reshaping economies, industries, and societies by driving global competitiveness, operational efficiency, customer experience, risk management, sustainability, and innovation, as per a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Protiviti.

The "Vision AI: Trends and Strategic Insights 2025" report, released on Thursday, highlighted AI's pervasive impact across various sectors.

"The question of whether AI will change our world is no longer hypothetical -- we are seeing the impact everyday. From transforming industries to reshaping how we work, AI has moved from opportunity to impact. AI literacy and fluency are no longer optional; they are mission-critical for every industry, every leader, and every enterprise. The opportunity to build with AI is immense," Microsoft India & South Asia President Puneet Chandok said.

In the financial services industry, AI is redefining trust, regulation, and fraud detection.

By incorporating intelligence into risk assessment, compliance functions, fraud detection, and customer engagement, financial institutions are achieving precision and flexibility in a sector where reliability is paramount, the report said.

Manufacturing and industrial domains, which are primarily driven by volume and scale, are optimising production and supply chains through predictive intelligence.

Retail and e-commerce are witnessing unprecedented changes with AI-driven personalisation and demand forecasting.

"Through transaction data, businesses now personalise customer journeys, enabling enterprises to forecast demand, optimise pricing and deliver seamless, unified commerce experiences," the report noted.

Healthcare is seeing breakthroughs in diagnostics, treatments, and accessibility with AI.

Enterprise technologies and IT services are leveraging AI for digital transformation, cybersecurity, and cloud cost optimisation.

Real estate and hospitality are adopting intelligent automation for efficiency and enhanced guest experiences.

The automobile sector is incorporating AI-powered safety features and autonomous engineering, while energy, chemicals, and utilities are utilising AI to manage demand, optimise production, and reduce environmental impact.

For India, AI is not merely a technology shift but a national priority to enhance competitiveness, inclusive growth, and long-term resilience, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :artifical intelligenceIndustry ReportCIITechnology

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

