LIVE news updates: Congress says wait for 'true GST 2.0' continues

BS Web Team New Delhi
Goods, GST, toothbrush, toothbrushes
Kolkata: A shopkeeper displays packs of toothbrushes in his shop, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 04, 2025. The GST Council approved a complete overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime on Wednesday.(Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday approved a simplified two-tier rate structure, which will come into effect from September 22, the first day of Navratri.
 
The revised framework replaces the multiple slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent with two rates — a merit rate of 5 per cent and a standard rate of 18 per cent.
 
Special rate of 40% on sin goods
 
A special levy of 40 per cent will apply to sin goods such as pan masala, cigarettes, bidi and other tobacco products, along with aerated water, caffeinated beverages, carbonated drinks, mid- and large-sized cars, motorcycles above 350cc, and aircraft for personal use. Racing cars and vehicles exceeding 1,200cc (petrol) or 1,500cc (diesel) will also attract the 40 per cent rate, Sitharaman said. Sin goods, which include unhealthy products and high-end luxuries, are heavily taxed to curb consumption and generate revenue.
 
GST reduced on FMCG items
 
The GST rate on several fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), including soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, jams and noodles, has been lowered from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.
 
In its note on the revised GST, Nomura stated: “The Council has also brought down GST rates for a number of staples and essential categories from an 18 per cent rate to 5 per cent, which is a meaningful reduction and will bring relief to stressed consumption, aid in improving volume growth, and drive formalisation, in our view, given quite a few categories in India have a notable share from unorganised/local/regional players.”
 
Nomura highlighted Colgate Palmolive (India) as a key beneficiary, with its entire portfolio moving from 18 per cent GST to 5 per cent.

1:03 PM

India's infant mortality rate touches low of 25, down from 40 in 2013

Infant mortality rate (IMR) in the country has touched a record low of 25, a sharp dip of 37.5 per cent from 40 in 2013, according to the Sample Registration System report for 2023 issued by the Registrar General of India. IMR is a key public health indicator defined as number of deaths of children per 1,000 live births under one year -- the lower the number the better the health accessibility.

12:58 PM

GST reforms are game-changing: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday described the GST reforms as game-changing and asked the industry to pass on the full benefit to consumers. Addressing an event, India MedTech Expo 2025 here, the minister said the reduction in GST would benefit every consumer.

11:29 AM

ED summons cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in online betting app case

The 39-year-old former India cricketer is believed to have been associated with the app through certain endorsements. The ED intends to examine his links with the app during questioning.
First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

