LIVE news updates: Congress says wait for 'true GST 2.0' continues

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday approved a simplified two-tier rate structure, which will come into effect from September 22, the first day of Navratri.

The revised framework replaces the multiple slabs of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent with two rates — a merit rate of 5 per cent and a standard rate of 18 per cent.

Special rate of 40% on sin goods

A special levy of 40 per cent will apply to sin goods such as pan masala, cigarettes, bidi and other tobacco products, along with aerated water, caffeinated beverages, carbonated drinks, mid- and large-sized cars, motorcycles above 350cc, and aircraft for personal use. Racing cars and vehicles exceeding 1,200cc (petrol) or 1,500cc (diesel) will also attract the 40 per cent rate, Sitharaman said. Sin goods, which include unhealthy products and high-end luxuries, are heavily taxed to curb consumption and generate revenue.

GST reduced on FMCG items

The GST rate on several fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), including soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, jams and noodles, has been lowered from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

In its note on the revised GST, Nomura stated: “The Council has also brought down GST rates for a number of staples and essential categories from an 18 per cent rate to 5 per cent, which is a meaningful reduction and will bring relief to stressed consumption, aid in improving volume growth, and drive formalisation, in our view, given quite a few categories in India have a notable share from unorganised/local/regional players.”

Nomura highlighted Colgate Palmolive (India) as a key beneficiary, with its entire portfolio moving from 18 per cent GST to 5 per cent.