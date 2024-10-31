Govt proposes crisis management plan to tackle zoonotic disease outbreaks

With outbreaks of zoonotic diseases, such as swine flu, Nipah virus, and bird flu, becoming more frequent and increasingly threatening human health, the Union government has prepared a crisis management plan (CMP) on animal health. The plan relies on disease surveillance for early detection, early warning systems to predict outbreaks, and coordinated response strategies to manage crises effectively.

The plan, which was released recently, emphasises the need for rapid action and continuous monitoring to minimise the impact of these diseases.

Besides, the plan highlights capacity-building initiatives, such as training veterinarians and farm staff, to enable quick and informed decision-making during disease outbreaks.

The plan underscores the importance of prevention as the most cost-effective strategy incorporating biosecurity measures, vaccination programs, and public awareness campaigns. The CMP ensures that stakeholders at national and local levels are involved in management and recovery efforts, fostering collaboration across government departments, veterinary services, and local communities.

The plan is designed to keep India’s livestock sector resilient in the face of future disease challenges.

A key pillar of the CMP is the digital infrastructure backbone established through the National Digital Livestock Mission (NDLM).

The NDLM aims to build a robust digital ecosystem for India’s animal husbandry sector, strengthening animal health surveillance and preparedness.

The mission includes initiatives such as Unique Animal Identification, where all animals receive a unique ID linked to the farmer’s ID, creating a centralised database to track individual animals, their movements, and health records. This real-time data will allow for the immediate identification and isolation of diseased animals, preventing disease outbreaks.

The digital infrastructure will also enable data-driven decision-making, providing insights into disease patterns, animal movements, and market trends. This, in turn, will empower policymakers to make informed decisions on disease prevention, resource allocation, and market interventions.