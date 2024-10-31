J&K LG Manoj Sinha slams CM Omar Abdullah for boycotting UT Foundation Day

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha slammed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other National Conference (NC) leaders for not attending the sixth Union Territory (UT) Foundation Day celebrations on Thursday.

In his statement, Sinha underlined the significance of observing UT Day, noting that Jammu and Kashmir's current status as a Union Territory is a reality.

"Home Minister had said in Parliament that delimitation would happen first, then elections, and statehood at an appropriate time. Those who took an oath on the Constitution while J & K is a UT, stayed away today. This is a duplicity of character. The reality is this is a UT; the day JK is made a state, we will also celebrate that," Sinha said.

National Conference leaders have been vocal in their opposition to UT Day, calling for a return to full statehood. NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq earlier stated that the NC would not observe UT Day because the party does not recognize Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory, claiming that its status was taken from the people of J&K in 2019 and was unconstitutional.

Speaking to ANI, the JKNC spokesperson reiterated, "We will never settle for Union Territory status. Our demand is firm: full statehood and the rightful status Jammu and Kashmir held before August 5, 2019."

Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Foundation Day marks the creation of the Union Territory under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. This year, like the previous one, it was celebrated at the Convention Centre in Jammu.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha held a review meeting to discuss the security situation and development aspects in all districts of the Kashmir division ahead of the Union territory's founding day.

The meeting took place in Srinagar and was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, Principal Secretary for Home Chandraker Bharti, and other senior officials.