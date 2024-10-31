AP emerging as hub for startups, manufacturing, soon to have AI University

Andhra Pradesh offers a highly favorable environment for investments with investor-friendly policies, an extensive coastline, and well-developed road, water, and air connectivity, making it an ideal time for new industries to set up operations, according to Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh.

Minister Lokesh met with representatives of the US-India Business Council and Indiaspora.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh is rapidly progressing towards development.

The state is set to become a hub for startups and manufacturing in the coming days, he said, adding an ecosystem conducive to industry growth is being developed, and the Economic Development Board has been revitalized to streamline approvals without delay.

"As part of decentralized development, we have decided to promote the automobile sector in Anantapur, renewable energy in Kurnool, IT, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment manufacturing in Visakhapatnam, biofuel in Prakasam, and the aquaculture industry in the Godavari districts.

"Construction of the Amaravati capital city will soon commence using advanced technology. We are also establishing an AI University to train global experts," he said.

Minister Lokesh invited investments in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the state's favorable environment for business.

Present at the meeting were Indiaspora founder Rangaswami, and senior members from the US-India Business Council, including Kavita Mariyappan (Zscaler), Shiva Shivram (CEO, QuantumScape), Ramakant Alapati (CEO, ULD Engineering Systems), Sohil Chawla (Founder & CEO, T Second), Anya Manuel (Principal, Rice Hadley Gates & Manuel LLC) and Riya Shima (Global Business Head, JetSynthesys) among others.