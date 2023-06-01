Govt provided 'Suvidha, Suraksha, Samman' to women in last 9 yrs: Minister



Singh stated that schemes such as Ujjwala for gas connections, Swachhta for female toilets, and Jal Jeevan for tap water in households not only made life easier for women but also gave them a sense of self-confidence and self-esteem. In the last nine years, the Central government has provided "Suvidha, Suraksha, Samman" (convenience, security, and respect) to women, said Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Thursday.



“Be it direct benefit transfer (DBT), or provision of basic facilities like electricity, water, toilets to poor people, all these have brought a revolution at the grassroots level,” he said In his address to a congregation of Modi scheme beneficiaries, the minister stated that in the last nine years, there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery and the implementation of government schemes.



Mission Shakti is divided into two sub-schemes, 'Sambal' and 'Samarthya,' which aim to protect, secure, and empower women. The impact of this approach is visible in the outcomes, such as an improved sex ratio at birth, which is now 1020 women per 1000 men for the first time, an increase in institutional deliveries, declining infant mortality, and a lower maternal mortality rate, he said. Singh added that the Modi government has prioritised Nari Shakti in India's development journey.



Singh further said that with the success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, millions of women can now use toilets in their homes without fear of being harmed or having their dignity violated. The minister stated that the increased use of LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana has saved crores of women from chronic respiratory disorders through smoke-free kitchens, with the goal of removing drudgery from women's daily lives.