Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Govt puts IAS officer Puja Khedkar's district training programme on hold

Govt puts IAS officer Puja Khedkar's district training programme on hold

A letter by Additional Chief secretary of Maharashtra, Nitin Gadre said the academy has decided to put Khedkar's district training programme on hold and has immediately recalled her for further action

Pooja Khedkar IAS trainee
Khedkar, 34, came into the limelight after reports about her alleged demands for a separate office and official car and the unauthorised use of a beacon in her private car emerged | (Photo: X/@humaneGPT)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 5:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Tuesday put on hold the district training programme of controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is under the scanner for allegedly forging disability certificates to clear the Civil Services examination.

She has been asked to report back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration by July 23, a state government official said. The academy has decided to recall her for further necessary action, the official said.

A letter by Additional Chief secretary of Maharashtra, Nitin Gadre said the academy has decided to put Khedkar's district training programme on hold and has immediately recalled her for further necessary action. You are hereby relieved from the district training programme of the state government of Maharashtra. You are instructed to join the academy at the earliest but not later than 23rd July 2024 under any circumstance, the letter said.

Khedkar, 34, came into the limelight after reports about her alleged demands for a separate office and official car and the unauthorised use of a beacon in her private car emerged.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IAS Pooja Khedkar has 7% locomotor disability: Pune-based private hospital

Pune police unable to track Puja Khedkar's mother in land dispute case

Trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar may be dismissed if quota claims false

'Fake' disability, OBC claims: Trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar is in big trouble

Coal India to offer Rs 1 lakh to eligible UPSC aspirants: How to apply?

Topics :UPSCIAS officercivil services

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story