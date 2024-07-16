Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Kharge urges strict action against culprits in murder of VIP chief's father

Kharge urges strict action against culprits in murder of VIP chief's father

In a post on X, Kharge said, 'Brutal murder of Shri Jitan Sahni, father of Shri Mukesh Sahni, founder of Vikassheel Insaan Party in Bihar and former state minister, is extremely sad and condemnable'

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun
We express our deepest condolences to his family. May God give them the strength to bear this loss: Kharge (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 5:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Condemning the brutal murder of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday demanded strict action against the culprits at the earliest and justice for his INDIA bloc partner.

Jitan Sahani, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, was found murdered at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district, police said on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jitan Sahani's body, with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach, was found inside his room at his house in Biraul area this morning.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "The brutal murder of Shri Jitan Sahni, father of Shri Mukesh Sahni, founder of Vikassheel Insaan Party in Bihar and former state minister, is extremely sad and condemnable."

"We express our deepest condolences to his family. May God give them the strength to bear this loss," Kharge said.

"We demand that strict action be taken against the culprits at the earliest and that our INDIA bloc partner, Sahani ji, should get justice," the Congress chief said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the district police has been constituted to investigate the matter, the Darbhanga Police said in a statement.

A former minister in the Bihar government, Mukesh Sahani heads the VIP, which is an alliance partner of the INDIA bloc.

Cutting across party lines, leaders of all political parties condemned the incident.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cong slams govt on NRA, asks why agency did not conduct exam in 4 years

Budget 2024: Kharge attacks PM Modi on 5 economic issues on inflation, jobs

Modi govt's only mission is to make sure youth are jobless, alleges Kharge

Take nation into confidence on border situation at LAC: Kharge to govt

Cong demands NEET-UG be conducted again, all 'leak scams' investigated

Topics :mallikarjun khargeCongressVIP

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story