Home / India News / Govt replaces 'mental illness' with 'unsound mind' in 3 criminal law bills

Govt replaces 'mental illness' with 'unsound mind' in 3 criminal law bills

The proposed laws used the term "mental illness" with meaning assigned to it in clause (a) of section 2 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government has introduced the term "unsound mind" in place of "mental illness", on the recommendations of a parliamentary panel, in the redrafted criminal law bills that seek to replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11, along with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam bills.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The proposed laws used the term "mental illness" with meaning assigned to it in clause (a) of section 2 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by BJP MP Brijlal, had recommended that the word "mental illness" in the proposed laws may be changed to "unsound mind" as mental illness is too wide in its import in comparison to unsound mind, as it appears to include even mood swings or voluntary intoxication within its ambit.

The panel made the observations in its report prepared after examining the proposed laws.

The redrafted versions of the bills -- Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) bill -- introduced on Tuesday replaced the term "mental illness" with "unsound mind".

"Nothing is an offence which is done by a person who, at the time of doing it, by reason of unsoundness of mind, is incapable of knowing the nature of the act, or that he is doing what is either wrong or contrary to law," the redrafted version said.

Two key recommendations of the panel -- to include a gender-neutral provision criminalising adultery and a clause that criminalises non-consensual sex between men, women, transpersons, and acts of bestiality in the BNS -- have been rejected by the government and are not included in the revised bill as well.

The government rejected the proposal of the panel to retain Indian Penal Code section 377 provisions related to carnal intercourse with minors and acts of bestiality in the proposed bills.

The panel had also suggested that the IPC provision related to adultery should be retained in the Sanhita by making it gender-neutral "for the sake of protecting the institution of marriage".

Also Read

Govt working on mission mode to address mental health: MoS Bharti Pawar

World Mental Health Day 2023: Date, Theme, Importance, Facts, Celebration

T-bills auction sees firm demand amid lower supply in quarter ending June

Parl panel meets to examine bills seeking to replace existing criminal laws

Parl panel examines three bills seeking to replace existing criminal laws

LS nod to two bills extending women's quota to Puducherry, J-K assemblies

Atal Pension Yojana enrolment crosses 60 mn, 7.9 mn additions in FY24

AI to Cloud: With eye on the future, smart office boom grows louder

Apple supplier Foxconn to invest additional Rs 13,911 cr in Karnataka

AI Mission to help startups with computing power: PM Narendra Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Criminal Law actMental illness

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story