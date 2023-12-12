AI Mission to help startups with computing power, says PM Narendra Modi

India will soon launch an AI Mission to build artificial intelligence-related computing capabilities across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday.

"We are going to launch an AI Mission in India soon. The objective of this mission will be to maximise the potential of AI computing in India and provide Indian startups and innovators with better opportunities," he said, after inaugurating the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit at Bharat Mandapam here.

“As part of this mission, the application of artificial intelligence technologies will be promoted in sectors, such as agriculture, healthcare and education,” Modi said.

He noted that the existing network of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country will be used to promote AI skills and learnings in tier-II and tier-III cities.

The prime minister in his address acknowledged the negative impact and unethical use of AI, and called for a global framework on artificial intelligence. He said: “Just like we have agreements and protocols for various international issues, we have to create a global framework for the ethical use of AI. This will include a protocol for testing and deployment of high-risk and frontier AI tools.”

Talking about the opportunities associated with the technology, Modi said AI can help achieve sustainable development goals. He also underlined the need for the development of an inclusive AI technology

“We have seen how in last century, unequal access to technology led to increased differences within society. We need to prevent humanity from such mistakes in the present time,” he said.

Calling for an “extremely cautious” approach to the use of AI, the prime minister flagged the potential risks and challenges posed by the “darker aspects” of AI, including the possible weaponisation of the technology by non-state actors. “AI is transformative. But it must be made as transparent as possible.”

He further suggested that making data and algorithms transparent and free from bias would be a great start towards democratising AI technology, and making it more transparent.



The GPAI Summit -- a three-day conference on artificial intelligence – includes key governing body meetings and various side events; it is seeing participation from 29 member countries, and some invitees.

Earlier this week, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (IT) Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India was negotiating a declaration document to be signed by the member countries at the summit.