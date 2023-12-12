Home / India News / AI Mission to help startups with computing power, says PM Narendra Modi

AI Mission to help startups with computing power, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister also called for a global framework on AI safety, and said that the future of AI should be based on human values

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India will soon launch an AI Mission to build artificial intelligence-related computing capabilities across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday.

“We are going to launch an AI Mission in India soon. The objective of this mission will be to maximise the potential of AI computing in India and provide Indian startups and innovators with better opportunities,” he said, after inaugurating the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit at Bharat Mandapam here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“As part of this mission, the application of artificial intelligence technologies will be promoted in sectors, such as agriculture, healthcare and education,” Modi said.

He noted that the existing network of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country will be used to promote AI skills and learnings in tier-II and tier-III cities. 

The prime minister in his address acknowledged the negative impact and unethical use of AI, and called for a global framework on artificial intelligence. He said: “Just like we have agreements and protocols for various international issues, we have to create a global framework for the ethical use of AI. This will include a protocol for testing and deployment of high-risk and frontier AI tools.”

Talking about the opportunities associated with the technology, Modi said AI can help achieve sustainable development goals. He also underlined the need for the development of an inclusive AI technology

“We have seen how in last century, unequal access to technology led to increased differences within society. We need to prevent humanity from such mistakes in the present time,” he said.

Calling for an “extremely cautious” approach to the use of AI, the prime minister flagged the potential risks and challenges posed by the “darker aspects” of AI, including the possible weaponisation of the technology by non-state actors. “AI is transformative. But it must be made as transparent as possible.” 

He further suggested that making data and algorithms transparent and free from bias would be a great start towards democratising AI technology, and making it more transparent.

The GPAI Summit -- a three-day conference on artificial intelligence – includes key governing body meetings and various side events; it is seeing participation from 29 member countries, and some invitees. 

Earlier this week, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (IT) Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India was negotiating a declaration document to be signed by the member countries at the summit.




Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

GPAI summit 2023: Talks over AI declaration on, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Aditya L-1 mission accomplished: Satellite separates from launch vehicle

Aditya-L1 spacecraft takes selfie, images of Sun and moon from space

All you need to know about Aditya L-1, Isro's mission to study the Sun

Lopsided COP28 boon for India's growing coal and crude oil appetite

Delhi Jal board fund row: Finance secretary causing delay, says Atishi

Gogoro open to multi-billion-dollar investment in India's EV battery infra

In Rajasthan, first-time legislator Bhajan Lal Sharma is BJP's CM pick

GPAI Summit: PM Modi calls for global framework for ethical use of AI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra Modiartifical intelligenceIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story