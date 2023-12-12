Apple supplier Foxconn to invest additional Rs 13,911 cr in Karnataka

The State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) approved Apple supplier Foxconn’s proposal to invest an additional Rs 13,911 crore. The company has already received approval to invest Rs 8,000 crore in the state. This was revealed by the Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil, at the conclusion of the 62nd meeting of the SHLCC held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.



SHLCC, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday, approved 14 projects worth Rs 34,115 crore, with the potential to create 13,308 jobs across the state. Of the 14 proposals that received the SHLCC nod, 10 are new projects worth Rs 19,452.40 crore, while the remaining four are additional investment projects worth Rs 14,662.59 crore.

Other major proposals that received the government’s green signal are JSW Renew Energy Four Limited (Rs 4,960 crore investment), JSW Steel Limited (Rs 3,804 crore investment), Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited (Rs 3,237.30 crore investment), TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Six Limited (Rs 3,273 crore investment), and Janki Corp Limited (additional investment of Rs 607 crore), the minister added.

Among the proposals that will generate employment and spur industrial growth in North Karnataka that received approval were JSW Renew Energy Four Limited, Janki Corp Limited, JSW Steel Limited, and Orient Cement Limited. The four projects will result in a cumulative investment of Rs 9,461 crore and create 3,538 jobs in North Karnataka.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development MB Patil, Minister for Agriculture Cheluvarayaswamy, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports B Nagendra, Chief Secretary of Karnataka Dr Rajneesh Goel, Additional Chief Secretary LK Atheeq, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Dr Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akthar, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Commerce and Industries Dr S Selvakumar, and other senior officials were among those who attended the SHLCC meeting.

New Projects Approved