Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for ₹41,455 crore extra expenditure in FY26

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The government on Monday sought Parliament's nod for net additional spending of ₹41,455 crore in the current fiscal, which includes over ₹18,000 crore expenditure towards fertiliser subsidy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha.

It seeks Parliament's approval for a gross additional expenditure of ₹1.32 trillion. This includes proposals with a net cash outgo of ₹41,455.39 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments of ₹90,812 crore.

As per the Supplementary, approval of Parliament is being sought for spending ₹18,525 crore on fertiliser and related subsidies, and about ₹9,500 crore by the Petroleum Ministry to compensate oil marketing companies for under-recoveries.