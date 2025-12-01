Home / India News / Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for ₹41,455 crore extra expenditure in FY26

Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for ₹41,455 crore extra expenditure in FY26

As per the Supplementary, approval of Parliament is sought for ₹18,525 cr fertiliser subsidy and ₹9,500 cr Petroleum Ministry compensation to oil marketing companies

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
The government on Monday sought Parliament's nod for net additional spending of ₹41,455 crore in the current fiscal, which includes over ₹18,000 crore expenditure towards fertiliser subsidy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha.

It seeks Parliament's approval for a gross additional expenditure of ₹1.32 trillion. This includes proposals with a net cash outgo of ₹41,455.39 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments of ₹90,812 crore.

As per the Supplementary, approval of Parliament is being sought for spending ₹18,525 crore on fertiliser and related subsidies, and about ₹9,500 crore by the Petroleum Ministry to compensate oil marketing companies for under-recoveries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerFinance MinistryLok Sabha

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

