Maharashtra civic polls on Dec 2: What will remain open, what will close?

Maharashtra is set for local body elections on December 2, 2025, covering 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats. This marks the first phase of a three-tier process mandated by the Supreme Court.

The polls are seen as a key indicator of political sentiment following the BJP-led Mahayuti’s landslide victory in the November 2024 assembly elections.

When will the elections be held?

The first phase of voting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, to elect members and presidents across municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Polling will be conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), with approximately 6,859 council members and 288 president posts up for election.

How many voters will participate? According to the Election Commission , there are 1,07,03,576 registered voters for these elections: 5.379 million male voters

5.322 million female voters

775 transgender voters This reflects a nearly balanced gender ratio in the electoral rolls. What will remain open or closed? The Maharashtra government has declared December 2 a paid holiday to enable citizens to vote. Workplaces must provide either a full day off or 2–3 hours of special leave for employees to exercise their franchise. All establishments under the Labour Department must comply, including: Factories

Shops

Hotels

Commercial establishments

Malls and retail outlets

IT companies

Other workplaces governed by the department ALSO READ: Who are BLOs and what is their role in the statewide SIR exercise? Organisations providing essential or round-the-clock services must provide 2–3 hours of leave if a full-day holiday is not feasible.

Has there been any change to the schedule? Yes, shortly before polling day, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) postponed elections in at least 20 municipal councils / nagar panchayats, citing procedural irregularities and ongoing court cases. Those polls have now been rescheduled for December 20, 2025. Affected areas include municipalities in Pune (like Fursungi-Uruli Devachi), and several councils across Marathwada, Thane, Chandrapur, Amaravati, Aurangabad and other districts, according to the Indian Express report. The postponed list includes Baramati, the home constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Revised timeline for affected areas Last date for withdrawal of nominations: December 10