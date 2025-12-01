Maharashtra civic polls on Dec 2: What will remain open, what will close?

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
Maharashtra is set for local body elections on December 2, 2025, covering 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats. This marks the first phase of a three-tier process mandated by the Supreme Court.
The polls are seen as a key indicator of political sentiment following the BJP-led Mahayuti’s landslide victory in the November 2024 assembly elections.
When will the elections be held?
The first phase of voting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, to elect members and presidents across municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Polling will be conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), with approximately 6,859 council members and 288 president posts up for election.
How many voters will participate?
According to the Election Commission, there are 1,07,03,576 registered voters for these elections:
5.379 million male voters
5.322 million female voters
775 transgender voters
This reflects a nearly balanced gender ratio in the electoral rolls.
What will remain open or closed?
The Maharashtra government has declared December 2 a paid holiday to enable citizens to vote. Workplaces must provide either a full day off or 2–3 hours of special leave for employees to exercise their franchise.
All establishments under the Labour Department must comply, including:
Factories
Shops
Hotels
Commercial establishments
Malls and retail outlets
IT companies
Other workplaces governed by the department
Organisations providing essential or round-the-clock services must provide 2–3 hours of leave if a full-day holiday is not feasible.
Yes, shortly before polling day, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) postponed elections in at least 20 municipal councils / nagar panchayats, citing procedural irregularities and ongoing court cases. Those polls have now been rescheduled for December 20, 2025.
Affected areas include municipalities in Pune (like Fursungi-Uruli Devachi), and several councils across Marathwada, Thane, Chandrapur, Amaravati, Aurangabad and other districts, according to the Indian Express report. The postponed list includes Baramati, the home constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Revised timeline for affected areas
Last date for withdrawal of nominations: December 10
Final candidate list and symbol allotment: December 11
Voting: December 20 (7:30 am to 5:30 pm)
When will results be declared?
Elections on December 2: Counting is scheduled for December 3, 2025.
Postponed elections (December 20): Results will be announced after polling on December 21
Why these elections matter
This is the first major local-body poll across the state since the 2024 assembly elections, many view it as a litmus test of political sentiment at the grassroots. The process covers urban local governments in several towns, for many, the first election in several years and will shape local governance for coming years.
