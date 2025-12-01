Home / India News / Power consumption dips to 123.4 bn units in Nov as cooling demand falls

Power consumption dips to 123.4 bn units in Nov as cooling demand falls

Experts said October also saw unseasonal rains in various parts of the country which reduced the need of cooling appliance and with onset of winter in November, the usage reduced to almost nil

power outage
They also stated that though the winter season has begun, the need for using heating appliances like geysers and blowers was not felt by many people during November (Photo/Unsplash)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Power consumption in the country fell marginally by 0.31 per cent to 123.4 billion units (BU) in November from 123.79 BU a year ago, due to frugal use of cooling appliances.

According to the government data, power consumption had declined by 5.8 per cent year-on-year in October this year to 131.07 BU.

Power consumption had risen to 145.66 BU in September from 140.61 BU in the same month a year ago.

They also stated that though the winter season has begun, the need for using heating appliances like geysers and blowers was not felt by many people during November.

However, the peak power demand met or the highest supply during November rose to 215.54 GW from 207.44 GW recorded in November 2024.

The peak power demand had touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

However, this summer (April onwards), the record peak power demand was 242.77 GW in June.

According to government estimates, peak power demand was expected to touch 277 GW in the summer of 2025.

The experts said the power consumption as well as demand would be more steady December onwards with rise in use of heating appliances as mercury drops further.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

