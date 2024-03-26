Govt starts testing the artificial intelligence waters across ministries

As the world advances towards the next stage of evolution with artificial intelligence (AI), the government has started taking steps to prepare for the future.

Sources in the government and industry have said that various ministries are trying out use cases for AI in their departments to test the waters.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“A case study is being carried out across ministries by a dedicated wing consisting of experts to figure out AI use cases under the AI mission,” a senior government official said.

The idea is to improve the processes to make them faster and user-friendly as well as ease the workload of the government. For instance, in order to transport coal seamlessly across the country, the Union Ministry of Coal recently drafted a logistics plan and policy in consultation with all stakeholders in the supply chain. That will entail building an AI-powered dedicated logistics platform, which would integrate all the existing central and state-level coal transport-tracking systems.