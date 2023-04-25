Home / Economy / News / Tax trouble: GST authorities quiz auto dealers on fake invoicing

Tax trouble: GST authorities quiz auto dealers on fake invoicing

Certain automobile dealers appointed by insurers/insurance intermediaries allegedly billed commission in excess of Irdai cap

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
Tax trouble: GST authorities quiz auto dealers on fake invoicing

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
Expanding investigation into allegedly wrongful claims of input tax credit by insurance companies, the tax authorities are probing a section of automobile dealers who have supposedly generated fake invoices without providing any service, which is a punishable offence under goods and services tax (GST) law.
The authorities are learnt to have questioned the car dealers to explain the services they provided general insurance companies.
The investigators suspect car dealers pitched for insurance schemes that give them commissions in excess of those insurance regulations permit.

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

