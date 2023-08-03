Govt takes multiple steps to tackle festival-season rush at major airports

To ease congestion at major airports during the forthcoming festival season, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has initiated various measures in coordination with multiple stakeholders. These include deploying additional Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, extending immigration counters, providing real-time updates via social media, and ensuring all immigration counters are fully manned.

Last year's festival and winter seasons saw significant congestion at major airports across the country. This was due to insufficient airport infrastructure, a shortage of X-ray screening machines, clustering of flights during peak hours, and inadequate CISF and immigration staff, stated MoCA on Thursday.

Following these congestion issues, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia urged major airports — including those in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai — to identify bottlenecks and expand capacity to keep pace with rising passenger demand.

To prevent a repeat of last year's issues, MoCA announced on Thursday a series of measures to be implemented this year. These include the deployment of additional CISF personnel in two phases: the first in October 2023 and the second in November 2023. The reinforcement of Bureau of Immigration (BoI) personnel will commence from October this year.

The Ministry stated: "Security infrastructure at airports, additional X-ray machines, check-in counters, and self-baggage drop facilities will be introduced at airports."

Passengers will receive real-time updates via social media platforms, ensuring seamless airport transit. The Ministry also plans to communicate details regarding the enhancement of processing capacity and expansion of security check areas.

At Delhi airport, measures include the addition of 14 new X-ray machines, two extra airport entry gates, 28 new check-in counters, and the operationalisation of a self-baggage drop facility as of July. Existing e-visa counters are currently being converted for immigration operations, MoCA stated.

Mumbai airport will see the introduction of 25 new self bag drop counters by October and an additional 20 by March next year. Three new automatic tray return systems (ATRS) will be added by October, followed by 10 more by the summer season next year. A total of 43 new immigration counters on the departure side and 65 on the arrival side will be added by October.

Kolkata airport is set to add 20 check-in counters by December, with six X-ray baggage inspection systems being introduced by September and a further six by December. The airport will also see the addition of 30 new immigration counters on the departure side by September, and 23 new counters on the arrival side by February 2023.

Chennai airport will introduce six additional immigration counters on the departure side and 19 on the arrival side, both by September.

To alleviate congestion and promote faster passenger flow, commercial areas at Indian airports are being reduced to increase the number of security checkpoints, noted Zulfiquar Hasan, director general of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Monday.

Hasan remarked during a press briefing on 'Aviation Security Culture', "The security area has been encroached on by commercialisation in certain airports. We have issued instructions to remove those incursions.”