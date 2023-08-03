Home / India News / Maharashtra: NDRF resumes op to rescue 4 workers trapped after well cave-in

Maharashtra: NDRF resumes op to rescue 4 workers trapped after well cave-in

The incident occurred at Mhasobachi Wadi village in Indapur tehsil on Tuesday evening

Press Trust of India Pune
An NDRF official said the rescue operation was suspended on Wednesday evening, as the site contained a substantial amount of debris, and the soil surrounding the well was also loose | Photo: ANI twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 2:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed on Thursday the rescue operation at the site of an under-construction well where four workers are feared trapped after a cave-in in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said.

The incident occurred at Mhasobachi Wadi village in Indapur tehsil on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the well is 100-foot-deep with a diameter of 120 feet. The site was earlier used for quarrying, they said.

An NDRF official said the rescue operation was suspended on Wednesday evening, as the site contained a substantial amount of debris, and the soil surrounding the well was also loose.

We have resumed the operation today. It is a big well and during the construction, the inner concrete wall sank and those working at the bottom of the well got trapped, said the NDRF official.

The official said around 30 NDRF personnel are taking part in the operation.

Till yesterday (Wednesday), we were carrying out the operation with a lot of caution, but today, we have deployed heavy machinery to remove the debris, he said.

Also Read

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

Maharashtra landslide toll rises to 22, NDRF resumes search operation

Landslide in Maharashtra: Rescue operation resumes on 4th day, 81 untraced

As Yamuna overflows, NDRF carries out rescue operation in Pragati Maidan

Search, rescue op resumes on 2nd day at landslide site in Maharashtra

Centre announces measures to tackle airport congestion ahead of festivals

Haryana violence: Govt relaxes mobile internet ban for three hours

32nd batch of over 1,100 Amarnath pilgrims leave Jammu for cave shrine

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start from August 4: Check details

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Topics :NDRFMaharashtraworkers

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story